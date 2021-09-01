Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: ICA, GDRFA approval not required for newly-issued UAE visa holders

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on September 1, 2021

ICA and GDRFA approval is required for travellers from 10 countries.


Emirates airline said on Wednesday that passengers with newly-issued visas do not require General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or Federal Authority for Identity & Citizenship (ICA) approvals.

Being vaccinated is also not mandatory, Emirates Support said while replying to a query on Twitter. A resident said he had new family visa for his wife and asked whether she could travel to Dubai from Pakistan without any approval. “And she took 2 doses of Sinopharm in Pakistan. What are the rules for vaccinated travelers?” he asked.

The airline asked Ramiz Hayat, who had asked for details to check the airline's website for details on requirements to travel to Dubai:

According to Emirates' latest travel update, passengers with newly-issued residence or employment visas, short stay or long stay visas, visit visas, or visas on arrival can travel without GDRFA or ICA approval.

Residents from 10 countries require approval

The new guidelines also mention that all UAE residents can now travel to Dubai without General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval, except when travelling from 10 countries, including India, Pakistan and Bangladesh among others.

