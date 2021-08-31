Dubai flights: GDRFA, ICA approval required for UAE residents from 10 countries

Passengers will need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure

UAE residents can now travel to Dubai without prior approval of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) — with the exception of travellers coming from 10 Asian and African countries.

Residents travelling from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Vietnam and Zambia will have to take approval from the GDRFA and ICA before flying to the UAE, Emirates airline said.

However, this does not apply to passengers who have other visas, such as newly-issued residence or employment visa, short stay or long stay visa, visit visa or visa on arrival.

Passengers arriving from the above-mentioned 10 countries must present a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code issued within 48 hours of the time the sample was collected at an approved health facility.

They also need to present a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling from countries other than these 10 destinations must have a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test certificate for a test taken no more than 72 hours before departure.

The Dubai-based carrier said passengers travelling to Dubai as their final destination from Bangladesh, Nigeria, Vietnam, Zambia and Indonesia will not be accepted for travel without completing the Covid-19 testing requirements.

In addition, UAE nationals returning to Dubai from any country are exempted from the pre-departure Covid-19 PCR test requirements, but must take a PCR test on arrival. Other exemptions include non-UAE nationals accompanying a first-degree UAE national family member, domestic workers accompanying a UAE national sponsor, children below 12 years old, and passengers with moderate to severe disabilities.

