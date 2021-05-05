Dubai Covid vaccine: Full list of centres to get Pfizer, Sinopharm jabs for free

Step-by-step guide to booking your vaccine appointment

Dubai has roped in 17 private healthcare service providers to offer its Covid-19 vaccination rates. The Emirate aims to vaccinate 100 per cent of target groups by the end of 2021.

Two types of vaccine — Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm — are available for free at over 30 government and private healthcare centres in Dubai.

Here is the full list of centres from where you can get the jab:

Private health centres for Sinopharm vaccine

>> Al Futtaim Health Hub

>> Al Garhoud Private Hospital

>> Al Zahra Hospital

>> American Hospital

>> Aster Hospital

>> Burjeel Hospital

>> Canadian Specialist Hospital

>> Emirates Hospital, Jumeirah

>> International Modern Hospital

>> Kings College Hospital

>> Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital

>> Mediclinic

>> NMC Royal Hospital

>> Prime Hospital

>> Saudi German Hospital

>> Valiant Healthcare L.L.C.

>> VIP Doctor 247 DMCC

Dubai Health Authority centres for Pfizer-BioNTech

>> One Central Covid-19 Vaccination Centre

>> Al Barsha Health Centre

>> Za’abeel Health Centre

>> Dubai Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation

>> Al Barsha Hall Vaccination Centre

>> Al Mizhar Health Centre

>> Uptown Occupational Health Screening Centre

>> Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre (After 10th of May)

>> Al Twar Dialysis Centre (After 10th of May)

>> Dubai Health Authority centres for Sinopharm

>> Al Mankhool Health Centre

>> Al Safa Health Centre

>> Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre

>> Al Twar Health Centre

How to book a vaccine appointment at DHA centre

- Step 1: You must have a Medical Record Number (MRN). If you don’t have it, you can get one by visiting the DHA website (www.dha.gov.ae) or following this direct link (bit.ly/MRN_E)

Once you enter your Emirates ID number, you will receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number. Once you confirm, you will receive your MRN number on the website.

If the OTP is forwarded to a different mobile number, you can get it corrected by calling Identity and Citizenship-UAE on 600 522222.

- Step 2: After obtaining your MRP number, book an appointment for vaccination by downloading the DHA app. People aged 60 years and above can opt to contact the DHA call centre at 800 342 to book the appointment.

How to book a vaccine appointment at a private healthcare centre

Contact the facility of your choice to book the vaccine.