Dubai Covid vaccination expanded; 17 private centres to offer jab for free

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced today that 17 private healthcare service providers will now provide vaccination services to the community in addition to all DHA vaccination centres.

“The vaccines will continue to be provided free-of-cost. Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private healthcare providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public. The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care”, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said.

Apart from citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals who have an Emirates ID and elderly residents above 60 years who live in Dubai but have a residency of another emirate can also receive the vaccine.

To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app. Those above 60 years can call 800 342 to book an appointment.

For private health sector facilities, customers must directly contact the facility of their choice to book the vaccine.

The two vaccines presently available are: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.

All those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it. Their appointment will be either in Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre or Al Twar Dialysis Centre.

