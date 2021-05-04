- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai Covid vaccination expanded; 17 private centres to offer jab for free
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced today that 17 private healthcare service providers will now provide vaccination services to the community in addition to all DHA vaccination centres.
“The vaccines will continue to be provided free-of-cost. Extending the vaccination drive in partnership with private healthcare providers aims to expand capacity and enhance access and convenience for the public. The private health sector is a key partner in our drive to ensure excellence in patient-centred care”, Dr Farida Al Khaja, CEO of Clinical Support Services and Nursing Sector at the DHA and Chairperson of the COVID-19 Vaccination Steering Committee said.
Apart from citizens and Dubai residence holders, GCC nationals who have an Emirates ID and elderly residents above 60 years who live in Dubai but have a residency of another emirate can also receive the vaccine.
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should download the DHA app. Those above 60 years can call 800 342 to book an appointment.
For private health sector facilities, customers must directly contact the facility of their choice to book the vaccine.
The two vaccines presently available are: Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm.
All those who are scheduled to receive the second dose of their Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will continue to receive it. Their appointment will be either in Al Garhoud Medical Fitness Centre or Al Twar Dialysis Centre.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 17 private centres in Dubai to offer...
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid-19 crisis: UAE expats can send relief ...
Exemption from GST on donated imports of specified Covid-19 relief... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 112,239 doses administered in...
The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,779,163. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
German cabinet passes decree to ease Covid-19...
The regulations could come into effect at the weekend. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Covid safety rules announced
UAE residents could get up to five days off this Eid Al Fitr. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: 17 private centres in Dubai to offer...
To book an appointment at any DHA vaccine facility, customers should... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr: Expected date for most Islamic...
In countries that began the holy month of Ramadan on April 14, moon... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Fitr private sector holiday in UAE...
Public sector holidays were announced earlier today. READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
News
UAE: Eid Al Fitr 2021 fireworks announced
3 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
14 votes | 28 April 2021
News
UAE cloud seeding: Residents wake up to light, moderate rainfall in Capital