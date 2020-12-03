Dubai closes gym for violating Covid-19 rules with UAE National Day celebration
Dubai Economy says the gym had committed four violations.
Dubai Economy announced on Thursday that it had closed down a gymnasium for holding a UAE National Day celebration in violation of prevailing laws and precautionary measures on account of the following violations:
1- Not wearing face masks.
2- Non-adherence to physical-distancing guidelines.
3- Holding UAE National Day celebrations in violation of the decisions and precautionary measures in place against Covid-19.
4. Disregard for local customs, traditions and applicable laws.
