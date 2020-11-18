Dubai church feeds over 6,000 Covid-affected residents in 7 months

It also offered support to around 280 blue collar workers who had not received their salaries

The St Mary’s Church in Dubai has provided food assistance to over 6,000 needy workers and families in the last seven months amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The church had launched a ‘Meals of Grace’ initiative in April this year, through which the parish reached out to the needy.

It also offered support to around 280 distressed blue collar workers who had not received their salaries. They delivered hot meal packs and dry rations at their accommodation.

Father Lennie J. A. Connully, parish priest of the church, said: “Proper nutrition is absolutely vital at a challenging time like this and we are delighted that we can provide this service. Through this initiative, we were also able to assist with the repatriation of several needy workers who had been stranded without jobs or means of survival.”

He added that “deeds like this” demonstrates that Dubai is a good example of communities coming to together in challenging times. “It also reassures underprivileged members of our society that they are not alone. Acts like these all contribute in their own special way to the national effort of creating a society that is considerate and caring.”

