Drugmakers to supply low-cost Covid-19 vaccines to poor nations: EU official
Bloc will also announce it is setting up three manufacturing hubs in Africa from next year.
Drugmakers are to announce on Friday they will provide large new supplies of at-cost Covid-19 vaccines to poor nations this year to try and redress the global imbalance, a European Union official familiar with the matter said.
Coinciding with a global health summit hosted by Italy and the EU, the bloc will also announce on Friday it is setting up three manufacturing hubs in Africa from next year to boost long-term production of vaccines.
Among the drugmakers that will announce more doses for poorer nations is Pfizer-BioNTech, the official said, adding that at least other two companies are expected to make announcements on Friday.
Vaccines are to be sold at cost to poorer countries, and at low-cost to middle-income nations, the official said.
