Diwali: Socially distanced light fest at Dubai's Indian Consulate

(CGI Dubai/Twitter)

'I thank the UAE leadership for creating a festive environment this Diwali despite the pandemic'

Despite pandemic triggered restrictions, Indian communities came together to kickstart Diwali celebrations.

Festivities at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai began on Thursday in the presence of various cultural and religious leaders. The Abu Dhabi Hindu temple BAPS Swami Brahmaviharidas, Mohamed Khomusi from the UAE Bohra community, Rev Siju Cherian Philip, vicar from the Mar Thoma Church, Surender Singh Khandari from Sikh Gurudwar, and Chandu Siroya representing the Jain community, spoke about the relevance of celebrations amid tough times.

Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of the Community Development Authority (CDA), hailed the Indian communities’ contributions towards the development of the UAE.

The Consul-General of India to Dubai Dr Aman Puri highlighted the importance of Diwali celebrations. “I thank the UAE leadership for creating a festive environment this Diwali despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Like every year, homes in Bur Dubai and Karama neighbourhoods were lit up with decorative lights. “Since people cannot visit each other or go out for celebrations, a lot of people have gone extravagant in decorating their homes,” said Kamal Vachani, group director Al Maya Group.

