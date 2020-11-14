Diwali: Socially distanced light fest at Dubai's Indian Consulate
'I thank the UAE leadership for creating a festive environment this Diwali despite the pandemic'
Despite pandemic triggered restrictions, Indian communities came together to kickstart Diwali celebrations.
Festivities at the Consulate-General of India in Dubai began on Thursday in the presence of various cultural and religious leaders. The Abu Dhabi Hindu temple BAPS Swami Brahmaviharidas, Mohamed Khomusi from the UAE Bohra community, Rev Siju Cherian Philip, vicar from the Mar Thoma Church, Surender Singh Khandari from Sikh Gurudwar, and Chandu Siroya representing the Jain community, spoke about the relevance of celebrations amid tough times.
Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of the Community Development Authority (CDA), hailed the Indian communities’ contributions towards the development of the UAE.
The Consul-General of India to Dubai Dr Aman Puri highlighted the importance of Diwali celebrations. “I thank the UAE leadership for creating a festive environment this Diwali despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.
Like every year, homes in Bur Dubai and Karama neighbourhoods were lit up with decorative lights. “Since people cannot visit each other or go out for celebrations, a lot of people have gone extravagant in decorating their homes,” said Kamal Vachani, group director Al Maya Group.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump predicts vaccine will be...
US President also finally appears to hint at impending election... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: US states race to buy ultra-cold...
Pfizer's vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures of minus 70... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Australia vaccine candidate produces ...
The vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India's Serum Institute to have 100m ...
The vaccination drive could begin in India in December as well, says... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,154 Covid-19 cases, 613 recoveries
UAE has conducted over 18 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai resident killed in bike accident in Kerala
Rohit Raj John had taken off from work to be with his wife for the... READ MORE
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews