Delta Covid variant to be dominant in Germany in summer: Health minister

Reuters/Berlin
Filed on June 25, 2021

The variant currently makes up more than 15 per cent of coronavirus cases reported in Germany.


The more infectious Delta coronavirus variant will become dominant in Germany over the summer, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

“The Delta variant will have the upper hand over the summer, it’s more a matter of weeks than months,” Spahn told a news conference, adding the variant currently makes up more than 15 per cent of coronavirus cases reported in Germany.

Spahn said the spread of the variant would depend on how many people get vaccinated and on infection incidence.




