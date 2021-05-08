Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Woman wears jewellery over face mask for wedding; goes viral on Twitter

Web report
Filed on May 8, 2021

Users praised her commitment to being fashionable while staying Covid-safe.


A viral photo shows a wedding guest in India wearing a nose ring over her mask so as not to break Covid safety protocols.

The photo, first tweeted out by Chhattisgarh IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, shows the woman in a pink sari with her gold nose ring attached to her mask.

Many Twitter users were left in splits and lauded the woman’s ingenuity.

Still more users praised the woman’s commitment to being fashionable while staying Covid-safe.

Face mask “hacks” have made an appearance on Indian Twitter before, with business tycoon Anand Mahindra sharing a tutorial last year that showed how to make a mask using just toilet paper, rubber bands and a stapler.




