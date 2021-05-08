Covid: Woman wears jewellery over face mask for wedding; goes viral on Twitter

Users praised her commitment to being fashionable while staying Covid-safe.

A viral photo shows a wedding guest in India wearing a nose ring over her mask so as not to break Covid safety protocols.

The photo, first tweeted out by Chhattisgarh IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, shows the woman in a pink sari with her gold nose ring attached to her mask.

Many Twitter users were left in splits and lauded the woman’s ingenuity.

Speechless — priya jr. (@priyajr5) May 7, 2021

Still more users praised the woman’s commitment to being fashionable while staying Covid-safe.

OMG! heights of display.

There should be a jugaad for lipstick too — NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) May 8, 2021

Mask with fashion...

Chahe koi bhi mahamari aa jaye fashion me koi kami nhi rhne dengi ye mahilayein....

Fashion k aage Corona ki kya aukaat... — Vishesh Jaiswal (@I_Me_Vishesh) May 7, 2021

Face mask “hacks” have made an appearance on Indian Twitter before, with business tycoon Anand Mahindra sharing a tutorial last year that showed how to make a mask using just toilet paper, rubber bands and a stapler.