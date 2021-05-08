- EVENTS
Covid: Woman wears jewellery over face mask for wedding; goes viral on Twitter
Users praised her commitment to being fashionable while staying Covid-safe.
A viral photo shows a wedding guest in India wearing a nose ring over her mask so as not to break Covid safety protocols.
The photo, first tweeted out by Chhattisgarh IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, shows the woman in a pink sari with her gold nose ring attached to her mask.
#JewelleryJugaad level "Super Ultra Pro Max..." pic.twitter.com/2JV0NpX2v3— Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) May 7, 2021
Many Twitter users were left in splits and lauded the woman’s ingenuity.
Speechless— priya jr. (@priyajr5) May 7, 2021
Still more users praised the woman’s commitment to being fashionable while staying Covid-safe.
OMG! heights of display.— NinjaWarrior (@NannuK7) May 8, 2021
There should be a jugaad for lipstick too
Mask with fashion...— Vishesh Jaiswal (@I_Me_Vishesh) May 7, 2021
Chahe koi bhi mahamari aa jaye fashion me koi kami nhi rhne dengi ye mahilayein....
Fashion k aage Corona ki kya aukaat...
Face mask “hacks” have made an appearance on Indian Twitter before, with business tycoon Anand Mahindra sharing a tutorial last year that showed how to make a mask using just toilet paper, rubber bands and a stapler.
Voila. No more shortage of masks?? And I thought Indians were the masters of jugaad! pic.twitter.com/67mLgSo0Od— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 11, 2020
