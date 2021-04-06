- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: WHO says AstraZeneca vaccine benefits outweigh risks; assessing latest data
WHO was in touch with various national and regional expert committees that will decide on the vaccine’s regulatory status
The World Health Organisation (WHO) expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said on Tuesday.
The WHO is closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification.
A senior official at Europe’s medicines regulator has said there is a clear “association” between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.
The European Medical Agency (EMA) said in a statement after the comments by Marco Cavaleri, chair of its vaccine evaluation team, that it was still conducting a review of the vaccine and expected to announce its findings on Wednesday or Thursday.
Gaspar said the WHO expects to reach a fresh assessment on Wednesday or Thursday, after its own vaccine safety advisory group meets, but does not believe there will be a reason to change its advice that the benefits outweigh any risks.
“What we can say is that the appraisal that we have for the moment — and this is under consideration by the experts — is that the benefits-risk assessment for the vaccine is still largely positive,” he told a Geneva news conference.
“We continue to see a number of events that are rare events linking thrombocytopenia to thromboembolic events and those rare events are now being categorised in terms of the diagnostics, in terms of the population, in terms of the distribution within the population,” he said.
WHO was in touch with various national and regional expert committees that will decide on the vaccine’s regulatory status, Gaspar said.
“For the time being, there is no evidence that the benefit-risk assessment for the vaccine needs to be changed,” he added.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Imran Khan to announce new package for overseas...
Overseas residents from country will soon be able to buy a car on... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Samsung heirs to pay billions, donate Picasso...
Heirs to pay more than $10 billion in inheritance tax settlements. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch