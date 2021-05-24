Covid: Visas for stranded expats to be extended for free in Saudi Arabia

The decision applies to both residence permits and visit visas.

Saudi Arabia will extend the validity of residence permits for expatriates who are stranded outside the country due to Covid travel restrictions, the Kingdom announced on Monday.

The General Directorate of Passports noted that the decision — which also applies to visit visas — involves an automatic extension without fees until June 2, 2021.

Th move is in line with the Kingdom's continuous efforts to deal with the effects and consequences of the Covid pandemic, and lessen its economic impact.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit its departments.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that its ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, even after May 17, when the Kingdom resumes international flights.

The list of countries from which entry is banned include the UAE, India and Pakistan.