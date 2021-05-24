Coronavirus Pandemic
Logo
 
HOME > Coronavirus Pandemic

Covid: Visas for stranded expats to be extended for free in Saudi Arabia

Karen Ann Monsy /Riyadh
karen@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 24, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): Reuters

The decision applies to both residence permits and visit visas.


Saudi Arabia will extend the validity of residence permits for expatriates who are stranded outside the country due to Covid travel restrictions, the Kingdom announced on Monday.

The General Directorate of Passports noted that the decision — which also applies to visit visas — involves an automatic extension without fees until June 2, 2021.

ALSO READ:

>> New all-in-one Covid-19 test developed in Saudi Arabia

Th move is in line with the Kingdom's continuous efforts to deal with the effects and consequences of the Covid pandemic, and lessen its economic impact.

The General Directorate of Passports confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit its departments.

Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that its ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, even after May 17, when the Kingdom resumes international flights.

The list of countries from which entry is banned include the UAE, India and Pakistan.

author

Karen Ann Monsy

A ‘Dubai child’, Karen has been writing for magazines for close to a decade. She covers trends, community, social issues and human interest features. Whether it’s overcoming disability, breaking stereotypes or simply relating the triumphs of everyday lives, she seeks out those stories that can uplift, encourage and inspire. You can find her favourite work at www.clippings.me/karenannmonsy



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Coronavirus Pandemic
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /coronavirus-pandemic/rise-in-covid-19-cases-uae-police-doctors-issue-advisory-for-residents macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1913,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 