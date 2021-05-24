- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid: Visas for stranded expats to be extended for free in Saudi Arabia
The decision applies to both residence permits and visit visas.
Saudi Arabia will extend the validity of residence permits for expatriates who are stranded outside the country due to Covid travel restrictions, the Kingdom announced on Monday.
The General Directorate of Passports noted that the decision — which also applies to visit visas — involves an automatic extension without fees until June 2, 2021.
ALSO READ:
>> New all-in-one Covid-19 test developed in Saudi Arabia
Th move is in line with the Kingdom's continuous efforts to deal with the effects and consequences of the Covid pandemic, and lessen its economic impact.
The General Directorate of Passports confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Centre without the need to visit its departments.
: 21 / 10 / 1442 2 / 6 / 2021.#— (@spagov) May 24, 2021
Last month, Saudi Arabia announced that its ban on international flights from 20 countries will stay, even after May 17, when the Kingdom resumes international flights.
The list of countries from which entry is banned include the UAE, India and Pakistan.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Visas for stranded expats to be extended...
The decision applies to both residence permits and visit visas. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer jabs for UAE kids: Schools start...
At the GEMS Education network, more than 42,000 students are eligible ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 61,3233 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The UAE is now the number one country in the world when it comes to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Black fungus explainer: 4 facts you need to know
The disease is not contagious, but it does spread from fungal spores... READ MORE
-
News
No way to cheat Grade 10 CBSE results: UAE schools
Schools have until June 30 to submit their Grade 10 students’... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: 49.1°C at one end; hail, heavy...
In Fujairah, some locals were seen scooping up ice as hail fell. READ MORE
-
News
UAE expert reveals tremor causes, why you needn't ...
The tremors that usually strike the UAE are relatively minor. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer jabs for UAE kids: Schools start...
At the GEMS Education network, more than 42,000 students are eligible ... READ MORE
News
UAQ royal Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed passes away