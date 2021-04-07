Covid vaccine UAE: Now, Expo 2020 participants can get the jab too

The event aims to provide the safest experience for all.

All representatives of participating countries at Expo 2020 will now have a chance to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makotum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council of Dubai.

On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Hamdan said he has directed Dubai authorities to provide vaccines to all official representatives of all countries participating in Expo 2020 to ensure the safest and most comprehensive experience for visitors and participants.

“We will welcome the world in Dubai and UAE in October, and we look forward to showing the world an exceptional experience at Expo 2020, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] that made Dubai a favourite destination to people with exceptional ideas and a capital for great international events,” he tweeted.