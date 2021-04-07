- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine UAE: Now, Expo 2020 participants can get the jab too
The event aims to provide the safest experience for all.
All representatives of participating countries at Expo 2020 will now have a chance to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
>> UAE Covid vaccine: You may need to take the jab every year, says official
>> China to work with UAE for 'affordable' Covid vaccines
The announcement was made on Wednesday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makotum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council of Dubai.
On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Hamdan said he has directed Dubai authorities to provide vaccines to all official representatives of all countries participating in Expo 2020 to ensure the safest and most comprehensive experience for visitors and participants.
“We will welcome the world in Dubai and UAE in October, and we look forward to showing the world an exceptional experience at Expo 2020, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] that made Dubai a favourite destination to people with exceptional ideas and a capital for great international events,” he tweeted.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa tests Covid...
Chief minister had been campaigning in the state by-elections. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli