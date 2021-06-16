Covid vaccine: UAE administers 14 million doses in new milestone

Authorities have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new coronavirus variants.

The UAE has administered 104,068 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.06 million. This takes the rate of doses to 142.24 per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

>> Exposure to common cold virus can protect from Covid-19: Report

>> UAE: Now, residents can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Malta

The UAE’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine “immune bridge study” for children aged three to 17 years is now underway.

A video tweeted on Wednesday by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office shows Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, accompanying his children, nieces and nephews as they take part in the study.

Health authorities in the UAE have stressed that residents who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are at high risk to new coronavirus variants detected around the world.

Those who have yet to get the jab are being urged to take the Covid vaccine as soon as possible.

Some residents in Abu Dhabi have reported being unable to find their correct vaccination status on the Al Hosn mobile app.

While some have their second dose reflecting as the first one, there are cases where a third dose has been updated on the app even though the person has not taken a booster shot. Here's all you need to know if you find yourself in a similar spot.