Covid vaccine UAE: 91,882 doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai recently announced revised working hours for its vaccination centres during the month of Ramadan.

The UAE has administered 91,882 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.38 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 94.91.

The massive spurt in Covid-19 cases in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad could possibly be because of the fast-spreading Indian variant of the virus, called B.1.617 variant of SARS-CoV-2.

It carries two mutations, E484Q and L452R, which are usually found in coronavirus variants, but have been found together for the first time in India.

Meanwhile, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates on Thursday commenced trials of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass — a mobile app to help passengers easily and securely manage their travel in line with any government requirements for Covid-19 testing or vaccine information.

The first passengers travelling from Dubai to Barcelona on EK185 today trialled the 'digital passport' to verify and share their pre-travel Covid-19 test status with Emirates.