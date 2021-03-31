- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine UAE: 87,686 doses administered in 24 hours
The UAE is producing a Covid-19 vaccine called Hayat-Vax in the country, a local entity involved in the process said.
The UAE has administered 87,686 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.3 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 84.01.
The UAE is producing a Covid-19 vaccine called Hayat-Vax in the country, a local entity involved in the process said.
Hayat — meaning ‘life’ in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the region to be manufactured by a newly created joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm. Hayat-Vax is the same Sinopharm vaccine that was registered by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention in December last year.
In a statement, G42 revealed that the joint venture is already producing Hayat-Vax with its partner — Ras Al Khaimah-based pharma firm Julphar — with an initial capacity of 2 million doses per month.
The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is planning to introduce an official authentication process for all nations to allow only those, who have been administered the Covid-19 jab, to visit the holy cities of Makkah and Madina to perform Hajj and Umrah this year.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to get tough on people not wearing masks at ...
Rs500 fine to be imposed on those who violate rule. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Dubai expands eligibility criteria ...
Former Covid patients no longer need to wait three months to get the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,958 cases, 1,545 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 214,765 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman may consider stringent measures to ...
More stringent decisions may be taken in Dhofar Governorate depending ... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch