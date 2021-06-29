Covid vaccine UAE: 87,427 doses administered in 24 hours
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing entry into a number of public places only for those vaccinated.
The UAE has administered 87,427 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
"" 87,427 "#19" 24 .. 15,198,661# pic.twitter.com/nXSRAzCMz2— (@wamnews) June 29, 2021
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 153.6 per 100 people.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved allowing entry into a number of public places only for those vaccinated, effective from Friday, August 20, 2021.
The decision is in line with the emirate’s strategy to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and complements preventive and precautionary measures taken to preserve public health. It also comes after vaccinating more than 93 per cent of the target groups in Abu Dhabi.
The committee stated the decision would enhance safety in areas that have been subject to additional precautionary measures and provide enhanced protection for community members.
It approved the first phase to include shopping centres, restaurants, cafes, and all other retail outlets, including those not within a shopping centre, except supermarkets and pharmacies.
