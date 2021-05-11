Covid vaccine UAE: 86,996 doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has started distributing its locally-made Covid-19 vaccine called Hayat-Vax.

The UAE has administered 86,996 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.273 million. This takes the rate of doses to 113.98 per 100 people.

Hayat — which means 'life' in Arabic — is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi's G42 and Sinopharm.

A safe travel corridor has been established between UAE and Bahrain for vaccinated travellers.

This will enable them to travel between the two countries starting from the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, without needing to serve quarantine upon arrival in the respective countries.

Meanwhile, US researchers have developed a potential new vaccine, which has proven effective against the original SARS-CoV-1, SARS-CoV-2 as well as its UK, South Africa and Brazil variants and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially cause the next pandemic.

The new vaccine, called pan-coronavirus vaccine, was found effective in protecting monkeys and mice.

Data from the rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine shows one dose of the shot results in 80 per cent less risk of death from the disease, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday.

It also said protection against death from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine rises from approximately 80 per cent after one dose to 97 per cent after two doses in its new analysis.