Covid vaccine UAE: 86,942 doses administered in 24 hours

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

The UAE has administered 86,942 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.22 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 83.12.

The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is planning to introduce an official authentication process for all nations to allow only those who have been administered the Covid-19 jab to visit the holy cities of Makkah and Madina to perform Hajj and Umrah this year.

Israel on Monday revealed the secret to the country's leading position in the global Covid-19 vaccination rollout lies in its time-tested centralised system for inoculation drives. More than five million of the country’s citizens have been vaccinated in a massive project over the past three months.

“We are out of our third wave. We had quite a big wave of disease in January but since February and March, we are going down with the cases,” Professor Nachman Ash, Covid-19 national coordinator for Israel, said during the Hope Consortium’s World Immunisation and Logistics Summit held virtually from Abu Dhabi.