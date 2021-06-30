Covid vaccine UAE: 82,539 doses administered in 24 hours

The Dubai Health Authority has announced that it has started vaccinating pregnant women against Covid-19.

The UAE has administered 82,539 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.2 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 154.5 per 100 people.

All DHA vaccination centres across Dubai have started providing the vaccine to pregnant women starting from today.

Pre-registering and booking an appointment through DHA’s smart application or DHA WhatsApp on 800342 is necessary to receive the vaccination.

Dr Muna Tahlak, CEO of Latifa Hospital for Women and Children said the Authority is continuing to expand its coverage of all social categories and segments eligible to receive the vaccination in Dubai, as per a strategic plan rolled out on 23 December last year.

Including pregnant women in the vaccination campaign will shield them from risks of infection and enhance overall levels of protection in the community, she said. The vaccination programme is a major step in combating COVID-19, she stressed.

More than three billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given across the world, according to an AFP tally on Tuesday from official sources.

The pace of vaccination has so quickened that while it took 20 weeks to give the first billion, it only took four to give the last one thousand million.

Some four of 10 of the jabs have been given in China (1.2 billion), with India (329 million) and the United States (324 million) also in the top three.

But it is a trio of Middle Eastern countries that leads the way in terms of coverage (when you exclude countries with populations of less than one million), with the UAE having given 153 doses per 100 people, ahead of Bahrain and Israel on 124.