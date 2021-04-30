Covid vaccine UAE: 81,323 doses administered in 24 hours

Total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million.

The UAE has administered 81,323 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.5 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 106.64.

With close to four million UAE residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the country is registering a drop in deaths and critical cases caused by the virus. Close to 10.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, with a rate of 105.23 doses per 100 people.

A study conducted by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre recently revealed that very few fully vaccinated residents contract the virus. Among those who tested positive after receiving their second dose of the vaccine, not a single patient died. The study also showed that in the event of an infection after vaccination, patients usually have mild symptoms and do not require admission to a hospital. Healthcare experts believe that the rigorous vaccination drive has indeed played a major role in preventing deaths, in addition to start treatments at the right time.

On Friday, AstraZeneca said it delivered about 68 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine during the first three months of 2021 after the shot become one of the first approved for widespread use. The drugmaker reported $275 million in revenue from sales of the vaccine, or the equivalent of $4.04 per dose. AstraZeneca has pledged that it will deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis as long as the pandemic lasts.

Mean while in India, all vaccination centres in Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, authorities said, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.

Scientists are studying what led to this unexpected surge in India, and whether a variant of the novel coronavirus named B.1.617 first detected in India with two key mutations is to blame.