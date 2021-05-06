Covid vaccine UAE: 72,811 doses administered in 24 hours

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provide more than 95 per cent protection against infection.

The UAE has administered 72,811doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.9 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people 110.2.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provide more than 95 per cent protection against infection, hospitalisation, severe illness and death, including among the elderly, according to the first national-level observational assessment of its effectiveness in Israel, published in The Lancet, a reputed medical journal.

The peer-reviewed analysis, based on de-identified national data, also reveals for the first time the public health benefits of a national vaccination programme, which was found to be the key driver of a decline in Covid-19 infections in Israel, the journal reported on May 5.

Dubai has also roped in 17 private healthcare service providers to offer its Covid-19 vaccination rates. The Emirate aims to vaccinate 100 per cent of target groups by the end of 2021.

Two types of vaccine — Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm — are available for free at over 30 government and private healthcare centres in Dubai.

Several private hospitals have joined the country’s vaccination drive and will now be offering two free-of-cost Covid-19 vaccines — Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm — to meet the increased demand for vaccines.

While the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has released a full list of all the clinics and hospitals where UAE residents can go get the jab, some hospitals are still awaiting clarity on the process and working on an implementation strategy.