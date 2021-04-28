Covid vaccine UAE: 71,558 doses administered in 24 hours

Full vaccinated football fans will be allowed to attend the finals of the UAE President's Cup in May.

The UAE has administered 71,558 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.4 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 105.23.

BioNTech co-founder Ugur Sahin on Wednesday voiced confidence that the vaccine that his company jointly developed with Pfizer works against the Indian variant of the coronavirus.

“We are still testing the Indian variant, but the Indian variant has mutations that we have already tested for and which our vaccine works against, so I am confident,” said Sahin.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against Covid-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls.

Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically.

In updated guidance released on Tuesday, US health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

The change comes as more than half of US adults have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, and more than a third have been fully vaccinated.

Closer to home, fully vaccinated football fans will be allowed to attend the finals of the UAE President's Cup 2021, which will be held on May 16 and will allow spectators at 30 per cent capacity.

"It's the first official event that only vaccine recipients and its clinical trials participants are allowed to attend," said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Tuesday.