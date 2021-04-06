Covid vaccine UAE: 62,781 doses administered in 24 hours

This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 87.55.

The UAE has administered 62,781 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.65 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 87.55.

In India, more than 4.3 million Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage to date, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, New Zealand approved quarantine-free travel with Australia Tuesday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a two-way corridor for travel between the two largely Covid-free nations to begin on April 18.

Ardern said the conditions for starting to open up quarantine-free travel with Australia have been met.

“I can confirm that quarantine-free travel will begin in just under two weeks, at 11:59pm on April 18,” Ardern announced after the date was confirmed by her cabinet.