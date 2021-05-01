Covid vaccine UAE: 62,366 doses administered in 24 hours

Facebook has announced plans to roll out a vaccine finder tool in India.

The UAE has administered 62,366 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.6 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 107.2.

The World Health Organization has listed Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, the agency said on Friday, the fifth to be given the status meant to expedite countries’ own approval of shots.

“The objective is to make medicines, vaccines and diagnostics available as rapidly as possible to address the emergency,” the WHO said in a statement.

Facebook on Friday said it is partnering with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India, which will help people identify places nearby to get inoculated.

The social media giant had, earlier this week, announced a $10 million grant for emergency response efforts for the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Meanwhile, people living in remote parts of Telangana in India can heave a sigh of relief, as the state government has got approval from the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation to deliver anti-Covid vaccines using drones.

According to the ministry, the Telangana government had sought exemption from Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) rules for delivering vaccines by deploying drones.