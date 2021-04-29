- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine UAE: 58,479 doses administered in 24 hours
UAE residents have been warned not to fall for a fake viral WhatsApp message, which suggests that visit visa holders are eligible for the Covid vaccine.
The UAE has administered 58,479 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.46 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 105.82.
ALSO READ:
>> India Covid crisis: Pregnant doctor born, raised in Dubai dies
>> Covid crisis: India acquires 12 oxygen tanks from UAE, to airlift more
People across the world are being encouraged to donate $7 a dose in a World Health Organisation-led push to raise extra funds for the Covax international Covid-19 vaccine-sharing programme.
Launching the “Go Give One” campaign on Wednesday, the WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would allow anyone who wants “to play their part in vaccinating the world with a simple donation” and, in time, help end the pandemic.
Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend, as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.
The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and prompting an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment.
Meanwhile, UAE residents have been warned not to fall for a fake WhatsApp message doing the rounds in the country, which suggests that visit visa holders are eligible for the Covid vaccine in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Mohap website clearly states that the vaccine is currently open only to UAE citizens and resident expatriates.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Man cycles several km with...
Denied cremation in his own village, he was taking his wife's body to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Uttarakhand govt suspends...
Last year, despite the Covid-19 crisis, about 420,000 pilgrims had... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 in India: Youth jumps out of fourth-...
He was taken immediately to the emergency and a trauma team was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid crisis: Pregnant doctor born, raised...
Doctors could not save her or the baby. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights: Suspension of arrivals...
Earlier, all flights from India to the UAE had been suspended for 10... READ MORE
-
News
Revealed: How much rain UAE received on Wednesday
According to the NCM, there have been some cloud-seeding operations... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Deaths, critical cases decrease...
The UAE’s mortality rate from the virus is 0.3 per cent — ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Man arrested for killing motorist in hit-...
The accused caused the death by accident, but fled the scene, leaving ... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
28 April 2021
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another jackpot
28 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
16 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
11 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli