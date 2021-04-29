Covid vaccine UAE: 58,479 doses administered in 24 hours

UAE residents have been warned not to fall for a fake viral WhatsApp message, which suggests that visit visa holders are eligible for the Covid vaccine.

The UAE has administered 58,479 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.46 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 105.82.

People across the world are being encouraged to donate $7 a dose in a World Health Organisation-led push to raise extra funds for the Covax international Covid-19 vaccine-sharing programme.

Launching the “Go Give One” campaign on Wednesday, the WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it would allow anyone who wants “to play their part in vaccinating the world with a simple donation” and, in time, help end the pandemic.

Indians struggled to register online for a mass vaccination drive set to begin at the weekend, as the country's toll from the coronavirus surged past 200,000 on Wednesday, worsened by shortages of hospital beds and medical oxygen.

The second wave of infections has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, overwhelming health facilities and crematoriums and prompting an increasingly urgent response from allies overseas sending equipment.

Meanwhile, UAE residents have been warned not to fall for a fake WhatsApp message doing the rounds in the country, which suggests that visit visa holders are eligible for the Covid vaccine in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Mohap website clearly states that the vaccine is currently open only to UAE citizens and resident expatriates.