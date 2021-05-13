Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 55,611 doses administered in 24 hours

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on May 13, 2021
File photo

The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 11.4 million.


The UAE has administered 55,611 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 115.49 per 100 people.

The UAE and Seychelles have announced the establishment of a safe travel corridor for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries. The move is part of the UAE-Seychelles cooperation towards the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. As of May 13, 2021, the quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated individuals holding vaccination certificates without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has cleared Covaxin vaccine trials on those between two and 18 years, the first time such vaccines will be tested on children. The DGCI accepted the recommendations of an expert committee on vaccines.




