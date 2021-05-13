Covid vaccine UAE: 55,611 doses administered in 24 hours

The total number of doses administered in the country now stands at 11.4 million.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.4 million. This takes the rate of doses to 115.49 per 100 people.

Official data released on Thursday, May 13, said 55,611 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 115.49 per 100 people.

The UAE and Seychelles have announced the establishment of a safe travel corridor for fully vaccinated individuals, in addition to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates issued by health authorities in the two countries. The move is part of the UAE-Seychelles cooperation towards the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. As of May 13, 2021, the quarantine-free travel corridor will ease the travel of vaccinated individuals holding vaccination certificates without the need to apply quarantine requirements upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has cleared Covaxin vaccine trials on those between two and 18 years, the first time such vaccines will be tested on children. The DGCI accepted the recommendations of an expert committee on vaccines.