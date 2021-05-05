Covid vaccine UAE: 55,290 doses administered in 24 hours

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,834,453.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 55,290 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,834,453 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 109.55 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

Several private hospitals have joined the country’s vaccination drive and will now be offering two free-of-cost Covid-19 vaccines — Pfizer BioNTech and Sinopharm — to meet the increased demand for vaccines.

While the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has released a full list of all the clinics and hospitals where UAE residents can go get the jab, some hospitals are still awaiting clarity on the process and working on an implementation strategy.

Residents who wish to get the jab through the DHA are required to download the authority's app. However, selected private health sector facilities are offering customers a variety of options to book the vaccines - including via WhatsApp.

Two more centres in Abu Dhabi are offering free Covid-19 vaccines, both Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has announced. A new drive-through facility was opened in Al Ain.

Residents can now get their jab at the Zayed Port vaccination centre in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Convention Centre.