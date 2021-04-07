Covid vaccine UAE: 47,570 doses administered in 24 hours

The Dibba Municipality in Fujairah has announced that it will only receive customers who are vaccinated.

The UAE has administered 47,570 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.7 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 88.04.

The Dibba Municipality in Fujairah has announced that it will only receive customers who are vaccinated against Covid or can provide a negative PCR test result.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) expects there will be no reason to change its assessment that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 outweigh any risks, its regulatory director said.

The organisation is also closely studying the latest data alongside European and other regulators, in light of reports of blood clots among people who have been vaccinated, said Rogerio Gaspar, WHO director of regulation and prequalification.

A senior official at Europe’s medicines regulator has said there is a clear “association” between AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain, though the direct cause of the clots is still unknown.

More than 43 lakh (4.3 million) Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in India in a span 24 hours, the highest single-day coverage till now, taking the total doses given in the country so far to 8,31,10,926, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 6.