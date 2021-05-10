Covid vaccine UAE: 40,414 doses administered in 24 hours

This takes the rate of doses to 113.10 per 100 people.

The UAE has administered 40,414 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 vaccines are 93 per cent effective in preventing hospitalisation and 95 per cent effective in ICU admission among Covid patients, an Abu Dhabi study has revealed.

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre said a drop in Covid-19 infections was seen by patients receiving the second dose of vaccines.

The Dubai Health Authority's (DHA) Covid-19 vaccination centres will be closed from May 12 to 14 to mark Eid Al Fitr. The centres include One Central, Al Barsha Hall and Dialysis Centre at Al Twar.

The DHA's Covid-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and the Dubai Municipality will function 24/7.