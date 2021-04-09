Covid vaccine UAE: 33,972 doses administered in 24 hours

Johnson & Johnson is also in talks with India’s government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

The UAE has administered 33,972 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.92 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 90.22.

Bahrain is set to open mosques in the kingdom for Friday prayers, and Isha and Taraweeh prayers from the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The announcement was made upon the directives issued by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

However, only faithfuls who have received the Covid-19 vaccine (14 days after the second dose) and those who have recovered from coronavirus and are holding recovery certificates will be allowed inside mosques.

Johnson & Johnson is also in talks with India’s government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in the country, the company said on Friday.

The US drugs and healthcare giant’s vaccine is currently approved for use in the United States, the European Union and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.