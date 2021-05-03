Covid vaccine UAE: 32,231 doses administered in 24 hours

Abu Dhabi on Sunday updated the travel procedures for passengers vaccinated against Covid-19.

The UAE has administered 32,231 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.666 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people 107.85.

Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four (read full story here).

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has reported a ‘high demand’ for Covid vaccines during the holy month of Ramadan.

Tweeting a video on Monday, the authority said Dubai seeks to vaccinate 100 per cent of target groups by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, US-based Pfizer's CEO Albert Bourla said that the company's Covid-19 oral antiviral pill, which is in early-stage trials, could be ready by the end of the year, the media reported.

According to CNBC, the company, which developed the first authorised Covid-19 vaccine in the US with German drugmaker BioNTech, began an early-stage clinical trial for testing a new antiviral therapy for Covid-19 in March.