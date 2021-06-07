Covid vaccine UAE: 31,549 doses administered in 24 hours

Children who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are not allowed to attend any social gatherings.

The UAE has administered 31,549 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 13.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 134.9 per 100 people.

Children who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 are not allowed to attend any social gatherings, exhibitions and events, such as weddings at hotels in Dubai, authorities have clarified.

Last month, Dubai authorities announced revised precautionary measures for organising weddings and social gatherings, on the condition that all attendees should have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

Many US universities are reportedly asking Indian students who have received the Covaxin or Sputnik V vaccines to take a World Health Organisation-approved vaccine as well.

According to The New York Times, neither of the vaccines, which have been administered to many Indians, are WHO-approved. This leaves US-bound Indian students in a bind, as they now must re-vaccinate themselves before the beginning of the Autumn semester in September.

Among worries about how the new guideline will affect already tough application processes, there is also concern about mixing two different vaccines.

"Since Covid-19 vaccines are not interchangeable, the safety and effectiveness of receiving two different Covid-19 vaccines have not been studied," said Kristen Nordlund, spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said.

According to Nordlund, those who have received a vaccine that is unapproved by WHO must wait at least 28 days before receiving an approved one.