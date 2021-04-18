Covid vaccine UAE: 28,737 doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai on Saturday announced the expansion of the eligibility criteria for Covid-19 vaccination.

The UAE has administered 28,737 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.6 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 97.37.

The head of Pfizer has said that people will “likely” need a third dose of his company’s Covid-19 shot within six to 12 months of vaccination, while elsewhere defending the relatively higher cost of the jab.

CEO Albert Bourla also said annual vaccinations against the coronavirus may well be required.

Meanwhile, Dubai has expanded the eligibility criteria for those who can take the Pfizer jab. Women who are breastfeeding as well as those who are planning to conceive can take the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced.

Furthermore, patients who had Covid-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic.