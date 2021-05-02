- EVENTS
Covid vaccine UAE: 24,743 doses administered in 24 hours
Dubai residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can now get free access to some of the Emirate's top gyms.
The UAE has administered 24,743 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.6 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to107.53.

>> Eid Al Fitr holidays: Dubai hotels' occupancy reaching full capacity
Dubai residents who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will get free access to some of the top fitness centres and sports halls in the Emirate.
They can avail of the offer from May 3 to May 13.
On Saturday, Ambulatory Healthcare Services, a SEHA healthcare facility, announced opening a new drive-through vaccination and screening centre in Al Sarouj area of Al Ain.
The new centre is composed of 6 tracks: Two for vaccination and four for PCR nose swab and DPI laser-based testing. It has the capacity to accommodate 200 vaccinations and 800 nose swabs and laser tests per day.
Meanwhile, government schools in Delhi will now serve as Covid-19 vaccination centres for Indians aged 18-44 years who have recently been made eligible for the inoculation, a government official said on Sunday.
"Schools are being converted into vaccination centres in Delhi so that even if a lot of people show up to get their jab, the transmission of the disease is curtailed," said the official.
