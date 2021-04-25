- EVENTS
Covid vaccine UAE: 21,580 doses administered in 24 hours
Rate of doses per 100 people is 103.29.
The UAE has administered 21,580 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.2 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 103.29.
Meanwhile, the Indian state of Maharashtra will provide Covid vaccines to its citizens for free, it was announced on Sunday.
Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country by the country’s second wave of the pandemic, reporting over 60,000 new cases daily for the past few days.
Pakistan will import more coronavirus vaccines made by China's CanSino Biologics (6185.HK) next month, equivalent to 3 million doses, the minister in charge for Covid-19 operations said on Tuesday.
Earlier, Pakistan said it is offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public.
