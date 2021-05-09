Covid vaccine UAE: 19,045 doses administered in 24 hours

Pfizer-BioNTech has received the firm approval of the EU, which agreed to a massive contract extension for a potential 1.8 billion doses through 2023.

The UAE has administered 19,045 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 11.145 million. This takes the rate of doses to 112.69 per 100 people.

The new contract, which has the unanimous backing of the 27 EU member nations, will entail not only the production of the vaccines but also making sure that all the essential components are sourced from the EU.

Over in Germany, people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are exempt from many restrictions starting today, after the government passed new legislation to restore some freedoms.

Curfews and limits on social contacts no longer apply to those fully vaccinated — more than seven million people — or recovered from a Covid infection under the new rules.

Meanwhile, the Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity has pulled in $302 million, exceeding the goal for the organisation’s campaign.

Funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World,” organisers said Saturday. US President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among the big names who took part in the event.