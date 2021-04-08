- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine UAE: 182,498 doses administered in 24 hours
All education sector employees in Dubai, who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated, must take the PCR test every seven days.
The UAE has administered 182,498 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.88 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 89.88.
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced the launch of a sticker pack to support Covid-19 vaccination drive.
Through its Twitter handle, the Facebook-owned messaging app announced its partnership with the World Health Organisation to launch the sticker pack titled Vaccines for All.
All representatives of participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai will now have a chance to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
Authorities in Dubai have been directed to provide vaccines to all official representatives of all countries participating in Expo 2020 to ensure the safest and most comprehensive experience for visitors and participants.
-
Rest of Asia
India ramps up oxygen supplies in Covid fight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged officials to ensure seamless and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Infections in UK down to September...
Measures taken by government successful in controlling spread of the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: English variant won't lead to serious...
Previous studies had shown it was linked to a higher likelihood of... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch