Covid vaccine UAE: 182,498 doses administered in 24 hours

All education sector employees in Dubai, who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated, must take the PCR test every seven days.

The UAE has administered 182,498 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.88 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 89.88.

WhatsApp on Wednesday announced the launch of a sticker pack to support Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Through its Twitter handle, the Facebook-owned messaging app announced its partnership with the World Health Organisation to launch the sticker pack titled Vaccines for All.

All representatives of participating countries at Expo 2020 Dubai will now have a chance to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Authorities in Dubai have been directed to provide vaccines to all official representatives of all countries participating in Expo 2020 to ensure the safest and most comprehensive experience for visitors and participants.