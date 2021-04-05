Covid vaccine UAE: 17,743 doses administered in 24 hours

This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 86.92.

The UAE has administered 17,743 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.59 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 86.92.

Thousands of Pakistanis rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of Covid-19 vaccines that began over the weekend, with vaccination sites in the southern city of Karachi saying on Sunday they had already sold out.

Pakistan is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow. Last month, the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Police’s Labour Inspection Committee team has conducted a successful vaccination campaign to provide Covid-19 jab for around 2,000 workers.

The drive aimed to strengthen preventive measures to contain the viral outbreak in a bid to preserve the public health of community members.