Covid vaccine UAE: 118,805 doses administered in 24 hours
Dubai recently announced revised working hours for its vaccination centres during the month of Ramadan.
The UAE has administered 118,805 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.15 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 92.58.
India has authorised the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, a leading local drugmaker said Tuesday, in a boost for the nation’s inoculation drive as infection rates soar to record highs.
Russia’s Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by India after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.
Residents who are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, but choose not to, risk committing a sin, a top UAE official has said.
Dr. Omar Habtoor Dheeb Al Darei, a member of the UAE Fatwa Council, explained that such residents might spread the disease to others and cause them harm. “This, despite the fact that they had the ability to prevent the spread of the disease (by taking the vaccine) or its effects.”
