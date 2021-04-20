Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 113,621 doses administered in 24 hours

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 20, 2021

(Reuters file)

This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 98.97.

The UAE has administered 113,621 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.78 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 98.97.

A recent Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre study on the efficacy of vaccination in the emirate found a significant decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infection after receiving a second vaccine dose. The study also showed that in the event of an infection after vaccination, patients have mild symptoms and do not require admission to hospital or an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The study found the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent, while the efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need for ICU is 95 per cent. The study also revealed that no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by those who have received all vaccine doses required.




