- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine UAE: 113,621 doses administered in 24 hours
This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 98.97.
The UAE has administered 113,621 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.78 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 98.97.
A recent Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre study on the efficacy of vaccination in the emirate found a significant decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infection after receiving a second vaccine dose. The study also showed that in the event of an infection after vaccination, patients have mild symptoms and do not require admission to hospital or an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The UAE has administered 9,788,826 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 20, 2021
Official data released on Tuesday, April 20, said 113,621 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours.
The net dose rate is 98.97 per 100 people. pic.twitter.com/TLONWqJ0kS
The study found the efficacy of vaccination in preventing hospitalisation is 93 per cent, while the efficacy of vaccination in reducing the need for ICU is 95 per cent. The study also revealed that no deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by those who have received all vaccine doses required.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine UAE: 113,621 doses administered in...
This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 98.97. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India Covid cases surge: UAE expats cancel Eid...
Residents are having to put travel plans on hold yet again. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Etihad begins IATA ‘Covid passport’...
Guests participating in the pilot will benefit from priority PCR... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Majority of Abu Dhabi private school...
Schools reopened on Sunday after the spring break. READ MORE
-
News
UAE scam warning: Websites offering Ramadan...
Bogus websites lure residents with massive discounts, police in UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch