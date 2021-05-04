Covid vaccine UAE: 112,239 doses administered in 24 hours

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,779,163.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced that 112,239 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 10,779,163 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 108.99 doses per 100 people.

This is in line with the Ministry's plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

In a major breakthrough, German pharma BioNTech said that it was working on getting approval for a version of its Covid-19 vaccine that is long-lasting.

The doses can be stored in fridges of 2 to 8°C for up to 6 months, Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi on Sunday updated the travel procedures for passengers vaccinated against Covid-19.

Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine.

Vaccinated travellers arriving from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four (read full story here).

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has reported a ‘high demand’ for Covid vaccines during the holy month of Ramadan.