Covid vaccine UAE: 111,779 doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai on Saturday announced the expansion of the eligibility criteria for Covid-19 vaccination.

The UAE has administered 111,779 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 9.6 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 97.08.

Dubai on Saturday announced the expansion of the eligibility criteria for Covid-19 vaccination.

Women who are breastfeeding as well as those who are planning to conceive can take the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine, the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) said.

Furthermore, patients who had Covid-19 no longer need to wait for three months to get the vaccine. They can take it on completion of their isolation, provided the infection was mild or non-symptomatic.

Meanwhile, the Maldives has announced plans to offer both doses of the Covid vaccine to tourists on arrival in the country.

According to CNN, Dr Abdulla Mausoom, the country's minister for tourism, has confirmed that the Maldives is developing a "3V tourism" scheme, which would allow tourists to "Visit, Vaccinate and Vacation."