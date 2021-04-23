Covid vaccine UAE: 105,443 doses administered in 24 hours

This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 102.19.

The UAE has administered 105,443 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 10.1 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 102.19.

Covid-19: UAE’s vaccination crosses 10 million mark

The UAE’s Covid-19 vaccination crossed 10 million on Thursday, The Ministry of Health and Prevention (Mohap) has announced. The announcement underscores the success of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign, which aims to achieve herd immunity and ensure recovery from the pandemic.

Chance of infection drops after 1st dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines

A UK study found that just the first dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine generated strong antibody responses. A UK study has found that the chances of becoming infected by Covid fell sharply after the first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines.