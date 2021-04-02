Covid vaccine UAE: 100,080 doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE Fatwa Council has said that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible in Islam and does not invalidate fasting.

The UAE has administered 100,080 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 8.49 million. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to 85.85.

The UAE Fatwa Council announced on April 1, that taking the Covid-19 vaccine is permissible in Islam and does not invalidate fasting.

This came as the council had a virtual discussion, under the chairmanship of Shaykh Abdallah bin Bayyah, over the Fiqh of fasting, including the guidelines, rules and regulations derived from the rulings laid down in the Holy Quran and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Sunnah.

The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine has confirmed its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose.

The companies said that the vaccine remains more than 91 per cent effective against disease with any symptoms for six months.

The vaccine also appeared to be fully effective against the worrying B.1.351 variant of the virus -- which is the dominant strain circulating in South Africa and which researchers feared had evolved to evade the protection of vaccines.