Covid vaccine: Russia says single-dose Sputnik Light 93.5% effective in Paraguay
The RDIF said the vaccine had proved highly effective among more than 320,000 people.
Russia’s single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19 has demonstrated 93.5 per cent efficacy in Paraguay, with data taken from the South American country’s vaccination campaign, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Wednesday.
Developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, Sputnik Light had shown 79.4 per cent efficacy when it was first authorised for use in May.
ALSO READ:
>> Russia launches Sputnik Light vaccine into wide circulation
The RDIF, citing data from Paraguay’s health ministry collected by July 30, said the vaccine had proved highly effective among more than 320,000 people.
“The use of the single-component vaccine Sputnik Light allows the Paraguayan authorities to shorten vaccination periods for the population and speed up the formation of collective immunity,” RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev said in a statement.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Russia says single-dose Sputnik...
The RDIF said the vaccine had proved highly effective among more than ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai flights: Rapid PCR test can be taken within ...
The new directive is in line with a notification issued by Dubai... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi travel: Those with US, UK visas...
An approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US reports more than 1,000 deaths in...
The Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Abu Dhabi travel: Those with US, UK visas...
An approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,089 cases, 1,605 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 327,616 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Government
Dh4,000 Golden Visa package for doctors in Abu...
The Golden Visa has been launched to boost Abu Dhabi's development... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai's Global Village to get new fire fountain...
The show will feature dragons, and also host a stage for various live ... READ MORE
News
UAE: VPN downloads rise in 2021; Dh2 million fine for misuse