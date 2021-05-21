Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: Pfizer-BioNTech make one billion doses pledge to poorer nations

Reuters/Berlin
Filed on May 21, 2021

(Reuters file)

Low-income countries would be offered the vaccines at cost


Pfizer and BioNTech pledged on Friday to deliver one billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine to poorer nations this year and another 1 billion next year, the boss of Pfizer said.

The pledge could significantly address the unequal distribution across the world of Covid-19 vaccines, which have so far been sold disproportionately more to richer countries.

"Pfizer and BioNTech are pledging to provide 2 billion doses of our COVID-19 vaccines to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months," Albert Bourla told a global health summit.

Bourla said that low-income countries would be offered the vaccines at cost, while middle-income nations would pay about half the price of wealthier nations, which are estimated to have paid around 20 dollars per dose.

"We expect to provide 1 billion of these doses to low- and middle-income countries this year. And we pledge to deliver another 1 billion doses to these countries in 2022," Bourla said.




