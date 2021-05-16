Covid: Vaccine passports 'inevitable', says Dubai Airports CEO

It was asserted that Covid vaccine passports were the only way to restart mass international travel.

Covid vaccine passports are the only way to restart mass international travel, according to the CEO of Dubai Airports.

“I don’t think there is an alternative,” Paul Griffiths, chief executive of the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic, told the BBC.

Griffiths said he was an ardent supporter of the document, calling it “inevitable”.

"I think the problem is not the vaccine passport and its discrimination. It's the need to roll things out and have a proper globally equitable vaccine programme," he said.

The World Health Organisation and World Travel & Tourism Council have expressed their opposition to vaccine passports, citing fears that they would create a “two-tier society whereby only certain groups are able to fully enjoy their rights".

Dubai International Airport was the world’s busiest airport for international passengers for the seventh year in a row in 2020, having taken the spot from London Heathrow in 2014.