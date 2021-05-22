- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Covid vaccine: India needs to order 1 billion jabs to cover 60% of population, says IMF
It proposed a three-pronged $50 billion plan to tackle the pandemic in India.
India will have to order a billion Covid vaccine doses to inoculate a majority of the population, according to a discussion note by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“To get to 60 per cent coverage, India will need to immediately place sufficient vaccine orders of about 1 billion doses through contracts that incentivise investment in additional capacity and augmentation of the supply chain,” according to a discussion note, co-authored by IMF’s chief economist Gita Gopinath and economist Ruchir Agarwal.
A report in the Economic Times, which had access to the discussion note, said that it urged India to centralise vaccine purchase. It proposed a three-pronged $50 billion plan to tackle the pandemic in India.
“Efforts should be made to ensure that the projected production capacity will materialise without delay, including through securing the supply chain for raw materials – supported by international efforts to eliminate export restrictions on all critical inputs,” it added.
The paper estimated that additional funding needed by the Indian government to cover the 18-44 age group was 0.25 per cent of GDP. “That is not such a big fiscal cost,” it said. “It is a small amount, and that is something to keep in mind when the cou
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: India needs to order 1 billion...
It proposed a three-pronged $50 billion plan to tackle the pandemic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Centenarian woman sets example by taking...
The vaccination drive in the village began two months ago, but was... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India reports daily rise in Covid-19 cases of 257,...
Total infections in the country stood at 26.3 million while the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India fights Covid: Madarsa opens doors for...
The madarsa, which was a residential school for 400 students, is now... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Pakistan issues list of PCR testing centres...
49 labs and healthcare operators have been approved across UAE READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
EU Covid passport scheme to start on July 1
The European Commission was offering technical support and up to a... READ MORE
-
MENA
Relief trucks enter Gaza, $18 million for aid...
Humanitarian convoys arrive as Gazans take stock of the damage from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pfizer seek to bridge dispute over vaccine ...
India pledged last month to fast-track approvals for overseas vaccine ... READ MORE