Covid vaccine in UAE: Where to get free jabs in Abu Dhabi

Department of Health updates the locations for free vaccines

The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) has updated the locations of free Sinopharm and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines on Wednesday.

In a social media post, the DoH said free vaccines are available for all eligible citizens and residents.

Sinopharm vaccines are available at more than 100 locations across the emirate and people can book an appointment through the website doh.gov.ae. Residents can get vaccinated even by walk-in at these locations, the authorities have said.

However, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is available at designated locations and residents can book appointments through email or toll free number 8004959.